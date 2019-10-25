Re: “Maine Voices: When it comes to helping Type 1 diabetes families, Sen. Collins is resting on her laurels” (Oct. 18):

Sen. Susan Collins has worked tirelessly since her first year in the Senate to help Mainers living with diabetes. Prior to Collins, there was no caucus in the Senate focused on diabetes. When she founded the Senate Diabetes Caucus, the U.S. was investing just $319 million a year in research. As a result of her sustained advocacy, that investment has increased more than threefold to more than $1 billion a year and has led to remarkable breakthroughs like the artificial pancreas.

Each year, Collins has led efforts to secure additional funding for the Special Diabetes Program, which benefits individuals with Type 1, and Native Americans, who are disproportionately affected by Type 2. Today, countless people with diabetes, including members of my family, are alive and healthier because of Collins’ leadership.

That’s why it was incredibly disappointing to read a recent column attacking Collins’ good work. Will her political opponents stop at nothing? The truth is Sen. Collins has been recognized repeatedly for her efforts, and named a “true champion of the Type 1 diabetes community.”

I’m a friend and longtime supporter of Sen. Collins. I say this because the author of the column criticizing the senator (Hilary Koch of Waterville) didn’t disclose her political ties. She wrote that her “agenda isn’t … about getting someone out of or into office,” yet she has contributed to a group that’s supporting the eventual Maine Democratic U.S. Senate nominee in 2020. She should have made that clear.

Suzanne Cyr

Old Town

