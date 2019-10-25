Maine has been awarded about $5 million as part of a $700 million, multi-state legal settlement with the distributor of a drug meant to fight opioid addiction, Attorney General Aaron M. Frey said Friday.
The lawsuit accused pharmaceutical distributor Reckitt Benckiser Group with improperly marketing the drug Suboxone, leading to allegations of Medicaid fraud and inappropriate use of the drug. Among the allegations were charges that patients were being prescribed the drug without any counseling, and for uses that were unsafe, ineffective and medically unnecessary.
Suboxone was approved to suppress withdrawal symptoms. Its active ingredient is buprenorphine, an addictive opioid.
Reckitt, an English company, also was accused of attempting to delay the entry of generics into the market and control pricing by fraudulently telling the Food and Drug Administration in 2012 that the tablet form of the drug had been discontinued because of safety concerns.
“The opioid crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing our state, so allegations that a company would improperly market Suboxone outside of a complete treatment plan are concerning,” Frey said. “I applaud the work of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in assisting with this settlement agreement and recovering significant resources for the state.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Friday’s football roundup: Flaker sparks Scarborough past Oxford Hills
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Irving scores 26 as Nets top Knicks, 113-109
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Mariners rally for 5-2 victory
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Poole’s big night carries South Portland past Sanford
-
Boston Celtics
Brown scores 25, Celtics rally late to beat Raptors, 112-106
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.