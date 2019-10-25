DANBURY, Conn. – Mary E. (Brewster) Brown, 87, passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle, N.Y. after a long illness.Mary was born in South Portland on March 25, 1932, the daughter of Lawrence C. and Mary E. (Casey) Brewster. She grew up in Portland, marrying and having one daughter. Later in life she moved to Connecticut to be closer to her daughter.Mary was a very loving and devoted mother as well as a hard worker, working for many years at the Inn at Portland. In her early 20’s she was a key contributor to getting a Union in place for the Standard Linen Company, becoming Chief Shop Stewart.She loved listening to country music, watching old westerns on TV, reading, sitting outside enjoying the songbirds, and going on scenic rides. She also loved to write poems and song lyrics as well as draw and crochet and loved to spend time with her dogs Brady and Teddy.She had a sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh and had a big heart, always willing to help someone in need if she could.She is predeceased by her sisters Lorraine C. Neuts, Marion Edwards and four brothers Lawrence, Ralph, Thomas and Neil Brewster.She was well loved by her family and those who had the priviledge to meet her.She is survived by her daughter Davina Leitzelar and husband Fernando of Connecticut; her sister Frances Sprague of Carmel; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

