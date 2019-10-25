GORHAM – On Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Virginia Stewart White Sharland, loving aunt, stepmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 96 at the Gorham House.

Ginny was born in September 1923 in Fredericton, NB, Canada. In 1945, she became a registered nurse after earning a degree at the Rumford Community Hospital School of Nursing and was class president her last year. She worked as an RN at Massachusetts General in the nursery and labor and delivery areas. She went on to work at the infirmary at the University of Maine Portland Gorham from 1963-1983. In 2002, she married longtime friend and neighbor, William Sharland.

Ginny was funny and loquacious. She had a passion for gardening and participated in many related clubs and activities including with the First Parish Church in Gorham. Her gardens in Sebago Lake Village, Gorham, and Pequawket Lake were renowned. She loved photography and travelling, but probably her favorite place on earth was her cottage on Pequawket Lake known as “Twin Pines.” Since 1966, she enjoyed spending time, boating, playing cards, and entertaining countless friends and family. Her camp guest book was filled with decades of stories, sketches and lengthy expressions of gratitude for her hospitality. To all, Ginny was known for her sense of humor and very sharp wit. Her quips will live on in family lore!

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brother, Robert S. White Jr., sister, Leila May Buckwalter; parents, Robert S. White and Katharine D. White; and nephew, Robert S. White III.

She is survived by niece, Kiki Knight, nephews, David, Jon, and James White; stepchildren, Donald Sharland and wife, Susan, stepdaughter, Sandra Phillips; and several grandnephews and grandnieces.

No services for Ginny are being held at this time, an announcement for one may be made in the future.

Arrangements are in the care of the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Ginny’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In her memory, donations may be made in her name to

First Parish Church

1 Church St.

Gorham, ME 04038

