One of the numerous tasks of the FBI is to investigate the doings of any American who might be suspect in some fashion. In this regard, I find it astounding that our president did not turn to the FBI to investigate the relationship of Joe and Hunter Biden to Ukraine, rather than behaving as he did, thus encouraging his impeachment inquiry. I keep wondering why the media have not pointed this out to any extent, if at all.
I am also astounded at the media’s being willing to accept the equivocation of the Trumpites when they are asked specific questions during an interview. For the benefit of us all, the media’s response in such situations should be “What have you done that you are too embarrassed to let the American people know? For if that were not the case, you would be forthright and answer my question.”
As an American, I am really tired of the lack of honesty and forthrightness we are currently experiencing from our federal administration!
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump could have avoided impeachment inquiry
-
Editorials
Another View: Florida must break out of lockstep with states that suppress the black vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Protect yourself from information-stealing phishing campaigns
-
Columns
Commentary: I paid my fee at the DMV with $24 and a book of my poetry. Miracles do happen
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland’s mayor should lead other officials, not fight them
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.