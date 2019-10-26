OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Matthew Guy Reny, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Oct. 22, 2019. Matt was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1967, the son of Paul and Janine (Simard) Reny.

Matt grew up in South Portland with his family as the youngest of nine children. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1986, and joined the military serving two years in the Army. Matt was always a dedicated employee and hard worker. He had worked for Glidden Roofing Company for 20 years with his most recent role as project manager. Matt was a devoted father and grandfather, caring son and loving brother, and supportive friend.

Matt is survived by his mother Janine Reny; his three children, Brittney Moore, Ally Reny and Logan Reny; and his granddaughter, Callie Innis. He is also survived by his eight siblings and their spouses Marc (Cathy), Gail Mulkerin, Mary Lynne (John) Sullivan, Kevin (Michelle), James (Denise), Laurie (Michael) Phillips, Marcia Fleury, and Peter (Carolyn). Matt was predeceased by his father, Paul Reny.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m.

A reception will follow at Hobbs immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt’s honor to one of the following non-profit organizations:

Milestone Recovery Center or: Animal Welfare Society

