SABATTUS — Police in Maine say two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Sabattus.
The crash took place around 6 a.m. on Monday. WGME-TV reports a car with four people inside ran into a beverage truck that was unloading at a market.
Police say the crash killed the car’s driver and a rear passenger. They say the two other passengers were also hurt, and so was a truck driver. Police haven’t identified the people involved in the crash yet.
Maine State Police and local police were working to reconstruct the scene on Monday.
