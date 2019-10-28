SABATTUS — Police in Maine say two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Sabattus.

The crash took place around 6 a.m. on Monday. WGME-TV reports a car with four people inside ran into a beverage truck that was unloading at a market.

Police say the crash killed the car’s driver and a rear passenger. They say the two other passengers were also hurt, and so was a truck driver. Police haven’t identified the people involved in the crash yet.

Maine State Police and local police were working to reconstruct the scene on Monday.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles