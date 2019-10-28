FALMOUTH — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting applications from those interested in becoming master gardeners. Applications are available online now through Dec. 16.
The program is open to residents of Cumberland County and all classes will be held at the University of Maine Regional Learning Center in Falmouth beginning Feb. 6.
Participants will receive 60 hours of in-depth training in the science of horticulture and will be expected to share their time and expertise with the community.
Contact Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or [email protected] for more information.
