FREEPORT — The Freeport Elders Association will host a pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Community Center, 53 Depot St. The cost is $3.50 for adults and $3 for seniors. Breakast includes sausage, OJ, and tea or coffee.
