FALMOUTH — New community composting bins are now available at Community Park off Winn Road.

A joint project of the Public Works Department and the Sustainability Office, accepted items include meats, bones, dairy, eggs, fruits, vegetable scraps, coffee filters and grounds, and paper towels. No plastics of any kind are allowed, unless it’s a special biodegradable bag.

Up to 35% of all household trash is compostable, according to town staff. We Compost It! will collect the food scraps and convert them into compost. Falmouth residents can also bring food waste to the transfer station facility off Woods Road. Call 781-3919 for more information.

