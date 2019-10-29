Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s second presentation of their 23nd annual Winter Speaker Series entitled Bugs of the Bay, features Hamish Greig, associate professor of Stream Ecology at the University of Maine. This event takes place in the Morrill Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Greig will provide an overview of his research on the diverse aquatic insect communities of Merrymeeting Bay’s tidal freshwaters and the role that tidal hydrology plays in species distributions. He will also reveal discoveries of a dragonfly Species of Greatest Conservation Need not previously recorded in Sagadahoc County and discuss ideas for future research in the area.

According to Friends of Merrymeeting Bay, based on their sensitivity to pollutants, the presence of macroinvertebrates is one of the criteria contributing to the classification of Maine surface waters, in addition to dissolved oxygen and E.coli concentration. Research into macroinvertebrate assemblages therefore both identifies polluted waters and offers a protectable biological measure suitable for application of the Clean Water Act.

Greig’s research group studies stream food webs supporting Atlantic salmon and brook trout, climate change in high elevation ponds, the links between Maine streams and their forested watersheds, and the insect diversity of some of Maine’s weird and wonderful freshwaters.

Friends of Merrymeeting Bay hosts their Winter Speaker Series October-May, the second Wednesday of each month. The Nov. 13 presentation, Meet Your District Forester, features Shane Duigan, District Forester with the Maine Forest Service.

Speaker Series presentations are free, open to the public and supported by Patagonia, Inc. in Freeport. Visit www.fomb.org for more information.

