PORTLAND — Harriman, the architecture and engineering firm tasked with designing upgrades for three Portland elementary schools under a $64 million bond, will hold a community forum with the Reiche Elementary community at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. This will be a chance for public input, engagement and feedback into the construction project. Call 874-8175 for more information.

