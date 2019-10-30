PORTLAND — Harriman, the architecture and engineering firm tasked with designing upgrades for three Portland elementary schools under a $64 million bond, will hold a community forum with the Reiche Elementary community at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. This will be a chance for public input, engagement and feedback into the construction project. Call 874-8175 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Opinion
Universal Notebook: A gentle soul
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Waking up to the greatness of WGAN
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Let’s be bold and create something new
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: Oct. 30