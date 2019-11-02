MONTPELIER, Vt. — More than 200,000 customers across the Northeast are still without power after gusty storms that started on Halloween toppled trees and power lines and caused flooding.
New York and Maine each had more than 70,000 still without service Saturday morning. Vermont had more than 28,000 without power.
In some areas, it could be days before the power is back on.
The storms killed at least two people. A man in Tennessee who was injured when a tree fell on his van later died, and a Glenville, New York, man died after he got out of his car on a flooded road and was swept away.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Saturday’s Maine college roundup: St. Joseph’s women’s soccer advances on penalty kicks
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: Gorham shakes off injuries to reach Class A South final
-
Local & State
Vinyl records all the rage at Portland event
-
Politics
Democrats pivot from private inquiry of Trump to public case for impeachment
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Skowhegan unseats Biddeford as Class A champs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.