Maine Food for Thought, a Portland-based educational food tour, won an award on Sunday for Best Food or Beverage Tour Experience at the 5th annual Food Trekking Awards in London.
The awards are given by the World Food Travel Association.
Maine Food for Thought, owned by Bryce and Sarah Hach, was one of 29 semi-finalists chosen across seven categories, including companies from Spain, Italy, Indonesia, Portugal, Greece and South Africa. The Maine company was one of six U.S. semi-finalists.
In addition to feeding its customers at restaurants and bars around town, Maine Food for Thought talks to them about where the ingredients came from, who grew or fished it, and who prepared the dishes and drinks served at each stop.
Tour goers also learn about sustainability and other environmental and economic issues — with information from such organizations as Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Maine Farmland Trust and Maine Grain Alliance —that affect Maine’s food system.
Maine food tour wins international award
