BRUNSWICK – David L. White Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Brunswick, on Oct. 22, 2019. David was born in Hammond, La.

David graduated from Brunswick High School in 1985 and attended University of Maine and Southeastern Louisiana University. He joined the Army and served in Desert Storm. David’s career choice was the field of computers where he worked for Virtual Technology Associates in Ashland, Va., technical support for Carbonite in Lewiston, Maine, followed by Evo Payments in Portland, Maine.

David is survived by his parents David Sr. and Betty White of Plant City, Fla., Laureen White and her partner Mark Pezzopane of Durham, Maine, Stephen White and his wife Heather and their children, Landon and Mallory, of Ashland, Va.

No service will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be scheduled for July of next year. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com

