Portland
Wed. 11/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 84 Free St.
Wed. 11/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CC
Thur. 11/7 5 p.m. Parks Commission CC
Thur. 11/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CC
Thur. 11/7 6:30 p.m. 2019 District Meeting – District 1 195 North St.
Thur. 11/7 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CC
Tues. 11/12 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting CC
Tues. 11/12 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee Meeting CC
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. 2019 District Meeting – District 4 150 Ocean Ave.
Tues. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Portland Water District Board of Trustees Workshop 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 11/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CC
Wed. 11/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission CC
Wed. 11/13 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee CC
Wed. 11/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee CC
Wed. 11/13 6:30 p.m. 2019 District Meeting – District 2 166 Brackett St.
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Nov. 6-13
