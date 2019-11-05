Portland

Wed.  11/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  84 Free St.

Wed.  11/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CC

Thur.  11/7  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  CC

Thur.  11/7  5 p.m.  Planning Board  Workshop CC

Thur.  11/7  6:30 p.m.  2019 District Meeting – District 1  195 North St.

Thur.  11/7  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CC

Tues.  11/12  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  CC

Tues.  11/12  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee Meeting  CC

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  2019 District Meeting – District 4  150 Ocean Ave.

Tues.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Portland Water District Board of Trustees Workshop  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  11/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CC

Wed.  11/13  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CC

Wed.  11/13  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  CC

Wed.  11/13  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  CC

Wed.  11/13  6:30 p.m.  2019 District Meeting – District 2  166 Brackett St.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles