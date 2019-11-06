OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Normand R. Lemaire, CPA, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I. July 26, 1940, the son of Willey and Marie R. Gervais Lemaire.

Normand graduated Summa Cum Laude from Penn State University and worked several years as a CPA at United Technologies Corp in Hartford, Conn.

He loved feeding his birds, traveling and spending time with his family.

Normand is predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Elizabeth Lemaire; and his brother, Raymond Lemaire.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Lemaire, of Old Orchard Beach; a daughter, Melanie Lemaire Hannon and husband, Brian of Dedham, Mass.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019.

An 11 a.m. memorial service will follow at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home. Service will conclude with U.S. Army military honors. Burial will be at a later date.

For those wishing to post condolences, please go to OOBFH.com

For those wishing to make memorial contributions

in his memory

please consider the

Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center

92 Pine Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous