LEWISTON – Thomas Allan Penney, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.

Tom was born to John George Penney and Marjorie Louise (Higgins) Penney in Sanford on Nov. 27, 1934. He joined the Army in 1954 and not long after, met Carol Jane Ludlum, a student at Nasson College.

Tom and Carol married in 1957, and moved to Nuremberg, Germany where Tom was posted and their two sons were born, Thomas Allan Jr. in December 1958 and David Wayne in June 1960. Their daughter, Susan Carol, was born in the U.S. in September 1968.

After Carol’s passing, Tom’s most recent years were spent in Rumford Corner, which is where he met Jeanette Coolidge, who became his companion for 17 years until her death in 2018.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jane (Ludlum) Penney; his first son, Allan; and his brother, John G. Penney Jr.

He is survived by a brother, Gilbert Weston Penney, a sister, Louise Khiel; his two children, David and Susan; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth “Ellie” Jane Penney, and John Alan Penney.

Memorial services will be Nov. 16, 2019 at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home at 580 Main St, Springvale, Maine. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m., funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with a graveside interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous