Arrests

10/29 at 10:07 a.m. Zachary Aiken Constiner, 33, of Green Street, Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Officer Jessica LaRose on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/31 at 11:30 a.m. Robert A. Nickerson, 55, no address listed, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sergeant Eugene O’Neill on charges of operating with a suspended registration and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/2 at 10:59 a.m. Patrick T. Hassett, 37, of Martin Avenue, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/2 at 10:59 a.m. Joyce M. Bozarjian, 42, of Martin Avenue, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license and for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/2 at 7:13 p.m. Bruce W. Voyer, 49, of Willowdale Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/3 at 3:38 p.m. Bernard Freedman, 52, of Tall Pines Road, was arrested on Running Tide Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to stop for an officer and for a police standoff (would not leave when instructed to).

Summonses

10/28 at 6:50 p.m. Matthew R. Tracy, 26, of Grace Lane, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of criminal trespassing.

10/29 at 9:26 a.m. Angela M. Dube, 45, of Sunderland Drive, Auburn, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Sergeant Thomas Chard on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/29 at 7:26 p.m. Hailey P. Morrill, 20, of Tulip Avenue, Freeport, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/30 at 9:02 p.m. Pamela J. Boivin, 36, of New Colony Drive, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Old Blue Point Road by officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/31 at 3:32 p.m. Matthew J. Barrett, 23, of Shannon Lane, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/31 at 5:39 p.m. Jennifer L. Sebit, 18, no address listed, South Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

10/28 at 10:08 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

10/28 at 4:39 p.m. Alarm call on Stevens Avenue in Portland.

10/28 at 4:44 p.m. Alarm call on Technology Way.

10/28 at 10:35 p.m. Alarm call on Waterhouse Road in Gorham.

10/29 at 1:38 a.m. Alarm call on Day Road in Gorham.

10/29 at 8:53 a.m. Alarm call at Gorham Crossing in Gorham.

10/29 at 4:13 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/29 at 5:28 p.m. Tree down on Third Avenue.

10/30 at 7:46 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

10/30 at 9:41 a.m. Alarm call on Hutcherson Drive in Gorham.

10/30 at 2 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/30 at 3:16 p.m. Alarm call on White Birch Lane in Gorham.

10/31 at 7:17 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

10/31 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 5:21 p.m. Alarm call on Green Needle Drive.

10/31 at 11:47 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

11/1 at 6:59 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Winslow Homer Road.

11/1 at 9:25 a.m. Alarm call on Berry Road in Buxton.

11/1 at 2:27 p.m. Alarm call on Huskey Drive in Gorham.

11/2 at 12:41 a.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.

11/2 at 5:54 a.m. Alarm call on County Road in Westbrook.

11/2 at 8:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Green Acre Lane.

11/2 at 3:56 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Running Hill Road.

11/2 at 5:05 p.m. Unattended burn on Running Hill Road.

11/2 at 9:02 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

11/3 at 11:43 a.m. Alarm call on Husky Drive in Gorham.

11/3 at 1:31 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

11/3 at 1:57 p.m. Alarm call at Whistler Landing.

11/3 at 3:44 p.m. Structure fire on Holmes Drive.

11/3 at 8:08 p.m. Alarm call on Mitchell Hill Road in Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough Emergency Medical Services responded to 50 calls from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: