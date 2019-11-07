Here are some recently awarded federal contracts and patents:

CONTRACTS

Walker Environmental Research LLC of Brunswick won a $50,000 set aside for small business from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for acoustic detection, occupancy models and exploring acoustic data services.

Howell Laboratories Inc. of Bridgton won a $40,860 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for industrial fluid coolers.

Gordon Contracting Inc. of Sangerville won a $984,000 contract from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the replacement of micro-sieve drum filters in water treatment plant at the Green Lake National Fish Hatchery in Ellsworth.

KNK Construction Inc. of Eliot won a $125,665 set aside for small business from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for the installation of handicapped ramps at the PFC Harold P. Lynch U.S. Army Reserve Command in Plattsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Yale Cordage Inc. of Saco won a $37,050 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for fibrous ropes.

Rubb Building Systems of Sanford won a $20,960 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the maintenance and repair of tents.

Modula Inc. of Lewiston won a $27,030 contract from the U.S. Army Medical Command for preventive maintenance and telephonic technical support for Modula vertical lift systems at Guthrie Army Health Clinic Warehouse in Fort Drum, New York.

CCI Utility and Construction Services LLC, a company based in Alaska with an office in Augusta, won a $692,282 contract from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service for the replacement of radio tower at the Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor.

PATENTS

Goodrich of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a patent developed by two co-inventors, including Matthew D. Salois of Berwick, for an energetic, one-way, sequence termination valve. The valve improves the use of explosive energy, which can be applied in various fields, including logic devices.

Mobile Price Card of Hampden received a patent developed by two co-inventors, including Chad O’Leary of Hampden, for an electronic product information display. The technology allows for information displayed on the screen of a mobile device to be selectively and remotely updated.

Johnson Outdoors of Racine, Wisconsin, received a patent for a storage compartment for a personal watercraft. The co-inventors are Robert J. McDonough, of Bangor and Timothy A. Bragg of Winterport. The invention improves the covers of storage compartments in several ways, including incorporating a cup holder, an equipment rail, a surround tray, an accessory mounting plate and a magnetic surface.

Primetals Technologies USA of Alpharetta, Georgia, received a patent developed by Steven Spencer of Windham for a cardboard coil protector system. The invention generally relates to the production of small diameter rods, bars and other long products. It is intended to protect the coil ends from damage.

Sig Sauer of Newington, New Hampshire, received a patent developed by three co-inventors that provides an automatic rifle magazine to receive cartridges having differing calibers. The co-inventors include John Wilson of Waterboro.

Pika Energy of Westbrook received a patent developed by three co-inventors for a new system that maximizes power point tracking of energy sources. The co-inventors include Joshua Daniel Kaufman and Benjamin Francis Polito, both of Gorham.

Bank of America of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a patent developed by eight co-inventors for an invention that reduces or eliminates problems associated with restricted trades using physical documents. The co-inventors include Ann McCormick of Portland.

Vets Plus of Menomonie, Wisconsin, received a patent developed by three co-inventors, including Daniel J. DuBourdieu of Limerick, for new ways to treat dermatitis disorders in mammals using oral medicines.

Predator Offshore Products of Dover, New Hampshire, received a patent developed by two co-inventors, including Andrew Mazzitelli of Sanford, for improvements to how fishing rods are supported and mounted on a boat’s gunwale stanchions.

Neutar of Bowdoinham received a patent developed by three co-inventors for a system that improves the positioning of medical devices in a patient during surgery. The co-inventors include Ronald J. Franklin of Bowdoin and Frederick C. Haer of Brunswick.

