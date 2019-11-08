WESTBROOK – Del Harriman passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home with family and friends near him. He was born in East Waterboro, the son of Vivian and Nina Finson Harriman.

He went to Gorham High School but left before graduating to be drafted into the army at 18. His army training was in North Carolina, then California, before being shipped to the Philippines. He became a staff sargent and WWII ended.

He returned to Gorham, got his diploma in 1945 and worked at the paper mill in Westbrook. He met the first love of his life and married Blanche Hebert in 1946. They moved to Santa Monica, Calif. for two years and he worked at the University of Califonia. Moving back to Gorham, he started work at Gorham Hardware and worked for 30 years until it closed. Immediately working for Cook’s Hardware when it opened, where he remained employed until age 82, leaving, only due to health reasons and becoming legally blind. He was well known in Gorham for his kind, caring and helpful nature and could fix anything.

In 1988 he met the second love of his life, Cathy Towle Bourgeois and they lived together until the day he passed away.

Candlepin bowling was a big part of his pleasure in life, bowling at Big 20, Colonial Lanes and Westport Bowling Lanes in many leagues. On his 70th birthday he bowled a 171. He was most comfortable with his friends at Westport Bowling Lanes, continuing to bowl legally blind and refusing to use his cane and walker for many years.

He loved family and going to camp at Watchic Lake in Standish. He also loved golfing, gardening, playing cards, playing horseshoes and going to the horse races.

Towards the end of his life, the many caring nurses and caregivers from the VA Home Based Primary Care program, Northern Lights Hospice program and Home Instead of Gorham and Home Care Assistance of Falmouth kept him smiling, comfortable and provided wonderful care at home.

Del is survived by his love, Cathy Bourgeois of 31 years and her two sons, Aaron DiFillipo of Cornish and his son, Sage; and Michael and Carolyn DiFillipo of Ohio and their three daughters Alexis, Caitlyn and Delaney. Also survived by his first wife, Blanche Harriman of Scarborough, their two daughters and husbands, Linda and Frank Underwood of Berwick and Pamela and Richard Belanger of Saco; two granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren, Andrea and Tim Mulder of Greenland, N.H. and their children, Kyler and Cassidy; Karla and Nate Brewer of Barrington, N.H. and their two sons, Ethan and Joshua. He is also survived by a sister, Gladys Libby of Gorham; and many nieces; and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Del is predeceased by three brothers, Edward, Lew and Sydney Harriman and one sister, Mildred Knight.

A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Westport Bowling Lanes, 135 Main St, Westbrook at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038. To express condolences or participate in Del’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to VA Home Based Primary Care program and Northern Lights Hospice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous