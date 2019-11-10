SCARBOROUGH – Patricia Mansfield Dow, 85, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Pat was born in Yarmouth, July 21, 1934, daughter of Gardiner and Mary Jane Mansfield. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1952 where she was active in sports and orchestra. She was an accomplished pianist and served as the musician for the Pythian Sisters, a group she was involved with for over 50 years.

In 1956, Pat became a resident of Scarborough which is where she raised her six children. In addition to being a busy mom, Pat also worked at Woolworth’s in the Maine Mall and in the deli department at the Maine Mall Hannaford for many years.

Pat loved visiting casinos, playing Bingo and attending musicals at local theaters. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. Family was important to her and over the years she hosted many family gatherings at her home in Scarborough.

She was fiercely independent and was sure to remind her family of that by being in total control of her destiny to the very end. The family is very grateful to the staff of Southern Maine Hospice and Comfort Keepers, whose caring support made it possible for her to stay in her own home as her health failed.

Pat is survived by her children Manley T. Dow Jr. and his wife, Pam Goode of Westbrook, Wayne R. Dow of Saco, Susan M. Stroud of Scarborough, Steven G. Dow of Buxton, son-in-law, Michael Kemp of Parsonsfield; grandchildren, Jason Andrews of Ohio and Walter Harmon V and his wife, Heidi of Scarborough; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Lillian, Dalilah and Walter VI of Scarborough. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Reny of So. Portland, Dorothy Cooper and her husband, Richard of Freeport and Donna Curtis of North Yarmouth; along with many nieces and nephews.

Pat is predeceased by a son, James Mansfield Dow, daughters, Carol Dow of Scarborough and Deborah Dow Kemp of Parsonsfield; and a sister, Frances Sweetser of Yarmouth.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Forest City Cemetery, 232 Lincoln St., South Portland. A reception immediately following the service will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Pat’s memory can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

180 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or

American Lung Assoc.

Donation Processing Ctr.

P.O. Box 11039

Lewiston, ME 04243-9409

