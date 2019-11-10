AMESBURY, Mass. /PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rachel R. Lachance, 59, of Amesbury, Mass., formerly of Portsmouth, N.H. and Brunswick, Maine died Wednesday evening at her residence following a long battle with lung disease.

Tante, as she liked to be called by her family, was born March 4, 1960 in Brunswick, the daughter of Lionel and Rolande Bois Lachance, and is a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, and completed USM’s paralegal program, and received an associate degree in business.

A longtime employee with several credit unions, she began as a teller with St. Johns Federal Credit Union, working her way up to Assistant Manager when she joined Maine Credit Union League where she was a consultant to Maine Credit Unions. She then served as Vice President of Operations with Saco Valley Credit Union from 1994 – 2002 when she became a compliance officer and Auditor for M & M Consulting in Brunswick. She then joined Institution for Savings in Amesbury, Mass., most recently having been promoted to Vice President, Compliance and Community Reinvestment Act Officer.

Tante loved cheering on her beloved Red Sox and Patriots, was known for her incredible baking abilities, and liked making ceramics.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Survivors include her brothers Rick Lachance and his wife Bonnie of Lewiston, Ronnie Lachance and his wife Kathy of Hudson, N.H., a sister Rosanne Smith and her husband Royal of Kennebunkport; nieces and nephews Sandra Jameyson, Scott Smith (Shannon), Shawn Smith (Anne) Ben Lachance (Dylan) Derek Lachance (Jill) Michael Lachance, Christopher Lachance; and many great nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visiting hours to be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd, Kennebunk. A committal service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rachel’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

330 Brookline Ave. (OV)

Boston, MA 02215

Send questions/comments to the editors.