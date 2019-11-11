Wilcox Wellness & Fitness is gearing up for their fifth annual Burpees for Turkeys event, benefiting Good Shepherd Food Bank. This event will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, to raise awareness and donations to help fight hunger Bangor and Brunswick.

The public is welcome to attend and cheer on the participants in Bangor as they complete burpees, also known as squat-thrusts. Every $5 raised equals one burpee to be completed.

“In the first four years of Burpees for Turkeys, we have been able to raise over $29,000,” said Paige Wilcox, owner of Wilcox Wellness & Fitness in Bangor, in a news release. “One in five children are food insecure in the state. As a mother, this is absolutely devastating to me. One burpee, a $5 donation, will feed a child for an entire week. … Our goal is to have each participant raise $260, which will feed a child for an entire year.”

In Maine, 200,000 people face food insecurity, meaning they lack access to a sufficient amount of nutritious, affordable food. Good Shepherd Food Bank distributed more than 24 million meals last year, through its network of 400+ partner agencies. This year’s event sees the addition of a second location, Brunswick, and a partnership with United Way.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such a unique and exciting event. Wilcox Wellness & Fitness is so committed to not just the health and wellness of their clients, but the health and wellness of the communities we all live in. We’re happy to support such amazing efforts,” Shirar Patterson, CEO and President, United Way of Eastern Maine.

“Fitness and nutrition go hand-in-hand, which makes Burpees for Turkeys a natural fit,” said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “We’re grateful for our partners and the addition of a second location for this hunger-fighting event.”

To learn more about Burpees for Turkeys, or to donate, go to: www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/burpeesforturkeys.

