The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport has hired Janelle LoSciuto as its new executive director. LoSciuto has a background in nonprofit leadership, administration and development. She has a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and theater, and a master’s degree in entertainment business.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport was formed in 2015 to support and promote arts and culture in Freeport. One of its projects is the development of Meetinghouse Arts, a performance and gallery space, that will be located in downtown Freeport.

“I’m thrilled to combine my love for the arts with my experience in non-profit development and organizational management to serve in this unique position,” LoSciuto said in a news release. “ACAF’s work supporting arts and culture and nurturing the creative economy is key to a thriving community. I’m looking forward to meeting people in Freeport, Durham and Pownal, and to discovering all the places and ways arts and culture can flourish here.”

Visit FreeportArtsAndCulturalAlliance.org for more information.

