Freeport has enjoyed the valuable oceanfront land called Winslow Park since 1953, when Adelaide Harb gave her 90-acre farm to the inhabitants of the town of Freeport in trust as long as it was used “as a public park and for public recreational purposes.” Now a serious question arises whether the town of Freeport is in violation of the terms of the deed. If this issue ends up in court and Freeport is found to be in violation, the town could lose the park.

Currently, 30 of the 100 campsites available have been awarded to lucky lottery winners in public drawings held periodically since the early 1970s. The lottery winners (referred to as “seasonal campers”) are awarded their site essentially for life and they pay less than half of the daily rental rate for the site. Who determined those winners could hold the land for life? Why aren’t all sites available to the public? The courts may have to decide this, and unless the town’s Winslow Park Commission or Town Council guarantees full public accessibility Freeport may lose this gem.

The Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Freeport Town Hall. For anyone who is concerned about the “seasonal” practice and the future of the park and wants to ensure that the Commission is aware of their views, please plan to be in attendance or email me at [email protected] I will forward all emails, pro or con, to the Commission members. If you would like any documents related to this “seasonal issue” please contact me.

George Connick

Vice chairman, Winslow Park Commission

Freeport

