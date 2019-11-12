CUMBERLAND, R.I. – Mary C. (Stebbins) Wild, 82, of Cumberland, R.I. passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Biddeford, a daughter of the late Walter and Anne (Stone) Stebbins, she had lived in Cumberland, R.I. for the past 58 years.

Mrs. Wild was a registered nurse at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, R.I. for over 40 years before retiring. She was a graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing in Portland.

Mary was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed knitting, bowling, and her visits to Foxwoods Casino.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Anne Whatmough (Scott) of Cumberland, R.I., Mary LaBarge (Steven) of Latham, N.Y. and Christine Maurice of Cumberland, R.I., one son, Joseph Gaudette of New Fairfield, Conn.; eight grandchildren, Kristi LaBarge, Jessica Gaudette, Kasey LaBarge, Kelly Maurice, Brooke Maurice, Joseph Gaudette, Tanner Maurice and Carson Maurice; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Murray Stebbins, Paul Stebbins, Bernard Stebbins, Philip Stebbins, Margaret Borodine and Elizabeth Manzo.

Her funeral will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 15 at 8:45 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Historic St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. Her burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday 4 to 7 p.m.

For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Wild’s memory to the

American Cancer Society

931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004

Warwick, RI 02886

would be appreciated.

