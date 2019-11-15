Portland chef Ryan Hickman plans to open his own restaurant at 496 Woodford St. in Portland, former home of JP’s Bistro.

The Knotted Apron, described as an American-French-Italian restaurant, is scheduled to open for business in January and plans to serve dinner Thursday through Sunday, as well as weekend brunch. Hickman formerly worked at the Chebeague Island Inn.

A draft menu submitted to the Portland City Council includes appetizers such as crab cakes, French onion soup, duck rillette and Bangs Island mussels. Entrees include farm-raised salmon, braised lamb papperdelle, flat iron steak and seared scallops.

John Paul Gagnon, the chef/owner of JP’s Bistro, announced in September that he was moving his restaurant to Falmouth. The new JP’s is still being renovated and Gagnon has not yet announced an opening date.

Related Headlines JP’s Bistro moving to Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: