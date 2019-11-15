DAYTON – Edward “Ervin” Bennett, 90, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Evergreen Manor in Saco.

He was born in Dayton on April 5, 1929, the son of Francis and Mary (MacDonald) Bennett.

Ervin enjoyed farming and the time he spent on the family farm. His hobbies included playing games, computer games and cards. His favorite card games were bingo and Yahtzee. Ervin was an avid walker, walking 8-to-12 miles a day, earning the nickname “The Walker” by many. Most of all, Ervin loved his family and the time they would spend together, especially at family gatherings. He also made many friends at the Sam L. Cohen Day Center in Biddeford. He will be sadly missed.

He was predeceased by five siblings, Georgina, Francis, Paula, Arvid and Raymond.

He is survived by three siblings, Mary A. Brown, Joseph A. Bennett and Thomas D. Bennett, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at St. Philip Church in Lyman. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Ervin’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

