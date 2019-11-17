This is a first for me, a letter to the editor, but one I felt I had to make. It concerns Bill Nemitz and his recent writing covering my prisoner of war friends coming to Portland for their one and only reunion on the East Coast. But, specifically, it is what he wrote in his column about me and my Maine Military Museum in South Portland (“After more than half a century, they’re finally old war buddies,” Sept. 29).

Bill and I are about as far apart politically as two people can be, but as in my museum, politics played no part in this story. Politics aside, he is one of the best writers I have ever had the privilege to know.

I knew whatever he wrote, it would be good, but I had no idea just how good it would turn out to be. He not only captured the heart and soul of the museum, he caught the essence of me!

A writer with the talent of a Bill Nemitz is hard to come by in our world today, and I for one am glad he is out there. I owe him a huge debt.

Lee Humiston

Old Orchard Beach

