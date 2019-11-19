TOPSHAM – Lawrence Joseph “Hap” Arnold, 86, died Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 in Topsham. Lawrence was born April 23, 1933 in Apohaqui, NB, Canada to Lawrence B. and Adeline (Kyle) Arnold.

Hap became a U.S. citizen on Sept. 8, 1954. He served with the United States Air Force for 20 years, serving in both the Korean War and Vietnam. He was married to Shirley A. (Wilcox) Arnold on June 27, 1958 in Watford, England.

Following retirement from the Air Force Hap worked as a draft beer specialist, most recently at Nappi Distributors in Gorham. He was known to fix anything that was broken. He never saw a sweet he did not like. He loved to stop and chat, he loved children and was a lifelong lover of cats.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Nadeen A. Arnold.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. Arnold of Topsham; his children, Neil and Marc Arnold; and two grandchildren, Colin and Keegan Arnold.

A memorial service will be held, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to

Midcoast Humane Society

190 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

https://midcoast

humane.org/donate/

