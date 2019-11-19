BRIDGTON – Olive B. Shane of Naples, passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at the Bella Point Bridgton (formerly the Bridgton Health Care Center) in Bridgton. She was born May 29, 1930 to Adelbert and Alice Knight of Otisfield. She graduated from Bridgton Academy and married Bourdon P. Scribner of Harrison. After having three children with him, she married John B. Shane of Naples. She resided in Naples until she became a resident of the Bridgton Health Care Center.

She was predeceased by her parents; and both husbands.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Arnott and husband Ed of Harrison and Cocoa Beach, Fla., sons, David J. Scribner and wife Donna of Clarksville, Tenn., and Randall P. Scriber and wife Christine of Harrison. Also, she is survived by a few grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and her brother Gordon Knight and his wife Virginia and their sons.

Connie and the family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Bella Point Bridgton and Beacon Hospice Care who took care of Olive.

There will be no services at this time. They will be done by Oxford Hills Funeral Services sometime in the spring. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

