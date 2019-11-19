The University of Southern Maine has picked a project developer and is expecting to break ground this spring on a new student and career center and housing for 550 students on its Portland campus.

The project is expected to be the largest building project in USM’s history and is targeted for completion by the fall of 2022, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

“This project will fundamentally transform our Portland campus and our university as a whole,” said USM President Glenn Cummings in the release.

“When the project is completed we will have in place a sustainable, iconic academic campus in the economic and cultural (center) of Maine’s largest city, enhancing the student experience while creating a welcoming residential community.”

The contract for the project has been awarded to Alabama-based Capstone Development Partners, which will be partnering with SMRT Architects in Portland.

A total cost was not immediately available. USM will be using bond money approved by Maine voters last year to construct the new career and student center.

The new residence hall, which will provide the university’s first housing at its Portland campus, will be located adjacent to the career and student center and will be funded through a private-public partnership with Capstone, the release said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: