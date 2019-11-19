Cooking a grand Thanksgiving meal can be a culinary experience like none other, but there’s also something to be said for taking a year off. Want to avoid having to peel a million potatoes and getting up in the wee hours to get the bird in the oven? You’ve got options, from pubs and diners where you can drop in anytime to formal seatings at hotels and restaurants, where reservations are filling up fast. Here’s a selection of places, in Greater Portland and beyond, serving turkey dinners – and much more – on Thanksgiving Day, with times, pricing and a sampling of the menus.

If you’re a purist who wants to eat at home, we’ve also got a terrific list of local businesses offering ready-made Thanksgiving dishes.

BETHEL INN RESORT

WHERE: 21 Broad St., Bethel. (207) 824-2175

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $39.95, $19.95 for kids 5-12, free for under 4. Buffet highlights include squash and pumpkin bisque, rosemary maple-glazed carrots, oven-roasted turkey and scallop- and crabmeat-stuffed filet of sole.

BLUEFIN NORTH ATLANTIC SEAFOOD

WHERE: Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland. (207) 523-2004

WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $49, $25 for kids 12 and under, kids under 5 free. Buffet highlights include several dips and crudite, raw bar, soups and salads and a carving station.

THE BURLEIGH

WHERE: Kennebunkport Inn, One Dock Square, Kennebunkport. (207) 967-2621

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $60. Menu highlights include ancho chili pumpkin bisque, classic Caesar salad and turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

THE BUXTON COMMON

WHERE: 1420 Long Plains Road, Buxton. (207) 298-9621

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $32, $18 for kids under 12. Includes choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Highlights include pumpkin bisque, smoked brisket and cheddar hand pies, and cider-brined and applewood-smoked turkey.

CITY FARMOUSE

WHERE: Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland. (207) 871-8000

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $39, $16 for kids under 12. Buffet highlights include chilled seafood station with shrimp and crab, hand-crafted pasta station and traditional carving station.

CONGRESS SQUARED

WHERE: The Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland. (207) 517-8831

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $55, $25 for kids 6 to 12, free for 5 and under with paying adult. Highlights include roasted cauliflower salad, local oysters, classic stuffing and roasted heritage turkey.

EIGHTEEN 95 RESTAURANT

WHERE: Portland Regency, 20 Milk St., Portland. (207) 774-4200

WHEN: Noon to 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $88 for four-course menu, $40 additional for wine pairing. Highlights include roast butternut squash and local apple bisque, chilled duck breast, farro salad, farm fresh roast turkey and stuffed delicata squash.

FIVE FIFTY-FIVE

WHERE: 555 Congress St., Portland. (207) 761-0555

WHEN: 12:30-8 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $88 for four-course menu, add $40 for wine pairings. Highlights include Snell Farm’s pumpkin and squash soup, North Spore mushroom soup and roasted organic turkey with all the trimmings.

HARRASEEKET INN

WHERE: 162 Main St., Freeport. (207) 865-9377

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $80, $40 for kids 5-10, free for kids 4 and under. Buffet highlights include spiced pork and cabbage egg rolls, chicken pot pie soup and chef carved citrus and herb turkey.

THE MAINE TABLE

WHERE: 700 Main St., South Portland. (207) 774-6151

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $29.95, $24.95 seniors, $14.95 for 12 and under. Buffet highlights include cranberry nut salad, roasted turkey with gravy, baked stuffed haddock with lobster sauce, candied sweet potatoes and cinnamon roasted butternut squash.

M.C. PERKINS COVE

WHERE: 111 Perkins Cove, Ogunquit. (207) 646-6263

WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $62 for four courses. Highlights include pumpkin vichyssoise, turkey dinner and pan-seared salmon.

MOODY’S DINER

WHERE: 1885 Atlantic Highway (Route 1), Waldoboro. (207) 832-7785

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $23.95. Highlights include roast turkey with all the trimmings, appetizer and slice of Moody’s pie.

NATALIE’S

WHERE: Camden Harbour Inn, 83 Bayview St., Camden. (207) 236-7008

WHEN: Seatings are at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $92 for five-course meal, additional $87 for premium wine pairing. Highlights include bitter greens with goat cheese, sumac and honey, roasted mushroom soup and local turkey.

RI RA

WHERE: 72 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 761-4446

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HOW MUCH: A la carte pricing. Thanksgiving menu includes sweet potato poutine, turducken burger, pumpkin risotto and Ri Ra’s take on Thanksgiving dinner, featuring sous vide turkey breast.

RUSKI’S TAVERN

WHERE: 212 Danforth St., Portland. (207) 774-7604

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $15 for a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Talk about an early bird – the meal will ready first thing in the morning, along with the rest of the menu.

SALTWATER GRILLE

WHERE: 231 Front St., South Portland. (207) 799-5400

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $65, $22 kids 12 and under. Buffet highlights include roasted cauliflower and pomegranate salad, haddock and clam chowder, Boursin lobster macaroni and cheese, and apple cider-brined roast turkey and gravy.

SEA GLASS RESTAURANT

WHERE: Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth. (207) 799-3134

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $72, $25 kids. Buffet highlights include fresh local cranberry bread, butternut squash soap, roasted beets salad and slow roasted turkey, along with several vegetarian and vegan options.

THE SEDGLEY PLACE

WHERE: 54 Sedgley Road, Greene. (207) 946-5990

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $33.95 to $38.95 for a five-course meal. Menu highlights include zucchini bread with honey-whipped butter, butternut squash bisque, turkey dinner, roast prime rib and Atlantic salmon, along with a vegetarian baked butternut squash bowl with Italian farro, wild mushrooms, nuts, cranberries and a smoked Gouda mornay.

UNION RESTAURANT

WHERE: Press Hotel, 390 Congress St., Portland. (207) 808-8700

WHEN: 12:30 to 8 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $62 for three courses, $92 with wine pairings. Highlights include red kuri squash bisque, ricotta gnocchi and brined local turkey.

