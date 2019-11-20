It’s the most wonderful time of the year, as every weekend there seems to be a craft fair, a pie sale, or another seasonal get-together. Over the final two weeks of November there is a lot going on and we don’t want you to miss out, so here are some reminders of some great local community events- some for business leaders- but many family events too.

Independence Association Ribbon Cutting, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.

The great folks at Independence Association are celebrating their new building at 3 Industrial Parkway in the Brunswick Industrial Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 20 with a ribbon-cutting event. They have invited both the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber and the Brunswick Downtown Association to help them celebrate and asked us to invite our member businesses and friends. Join us at 5PM for a ribbon-cutting and following that….

…Chamber After Hours at Independence Association, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m.

This is a business event, but all businesses are welcome to join us as we continue with a night of networking following the ribbon cutting. Ouellet Construction, who helped build the Independence Association building, is co-hosting and many business leaders will be on hand to see the new space. We expect 80-100 attendees, and with this being on Nov. 20, it’s practically Midcoast Tree Festival Eve, so we expect many of attendees to be abuzz about that (including Ouellet Construction who is a MTF Children’s Craft sponsor). You may RSVP on the chamber calendar ( www.midcoastmaine.com )- just find this event under November 20. RSVPs are not required but are helpful in planning for food and drink. Admittance is free with a business card.

Midcoast Tree Festival Community Day, Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Though the event is not open to the general public until 4 p.m. on Friday, we do have a special Community Day time for our Senior Living facilities in the area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have spoken to many of them, but if you are interested in bringing a group down please contact Cory at the chamber either by e-mail at [email protected] or by calling the chamber office at 725-8797.

Please understand that we’ve set aside this special time to cater to individuals who may have mobility concerns or special needs that would make it easier for them to enjoy the event when there weren’t as many people around. We know there are some other organizations that have clients and residents who fit this profile as well. If this seems like the right fit for you, then reach out to the chamber with questions or come on by. Admission is $2 per person and we will have ticket sales and concessions that day too.

If you’re not part of a group who has these mobility concerns or other special needs, and you just want to see the trees before the grand opening, we would ask that you wait until we open to the general public. Lastly, we will be ending Community Day promptly at 3 p.m. as we do need to set up the space for the grand opening at 4 p.m.

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the Midcoast Tree Festival, Friday, Nov. 22, 4-8 p.m.

Miss Maine Carolyn Brady, will be on hand along with Brunswick town officials, local legislators and more as we open up the Midcoast Tree Festival to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday. You will hear from the partner organizations who put on this event and hear about the dozens of businesses who have helped make this first year possible. Everything opens with a ribbon-cutting and then we open the doors to the public!

It’s going to be an incredibly happy event with hundreds of people invited for the opening- and we hope you join us too! Admission (as it is for the entire festival) is only $2 per person and children 12 and under are free. There will be over 30 trees with over $500 worth of value and you can win one through our raffle- tickets are just 50 cents apiece. There will also be children’s crafts at 5PM and entertainment that night from Maine Marimba Ensemble beginning at 6 p.m.

Midcoast Tree Festival, Opening & Second Weekend, Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 23-24, Friday & Saturday, Nov. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We will have four full eight-hour days of the MTF beginning on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, and continuing Black Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30. Each full-day opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.. There will be Children’s Crafts daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Also, we will have two entertainment slots each day at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with live performances. The tree raffle and 50/50 runs all day and you don’t have to be present to win.

Santa is Coming to Town(s), November 30 & December 1

With the magic only Santa can do, he’ll be three places in the area over two days.

In Bath, find Santa on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Patten Library Gazebo where they will light the Children’s Christmas Tree at 2 p.m. The Patten Free Library is actually doing tree decoration making beginning at 11 a.m. in their community room.

Brunswick has their big tree lighting beginning at 2 p.m. and will see Santa and Frosty arrive at the downtown Brunswick Mall by fire truck on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides from 2-5 p.m. with Santa visiting with kids starting from his arrival. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m.

Finally, after two outdoor events, Santa will be inside at the Midcoast Tree Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec.r 1. The tree festival closes tickets sales Sunday at 2 p.m. with the live tree raffle drawing beginning at 2:30 p.m.

We hope to see you out and about enjoying the season!

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

