SOUTH PORTLAND – Kevin Burns Sloan, 24, died Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The short but remarkable story of Kevin began on October 5, 1995, when he was born in Portland to Michael and Brenda (Burns) Sloan. As a child, Kevin was naturally inquisitive and energetic. He was a regular kid in many ways – he enjoyed playing with his Tonka Trucks, always kept himself busy and loved playing with his toy soldiers; but in other ways, Kevin was an extraordinary child. He was smart, understanding the concepts of fractions before he could even count. He was unique, wearing his fireman’s outfit to daycare and wearing a Santa hat on a cold day. He was loving and deliberate, coordinating the time he would spend with his Nana on “Nana Burns” day.

Growing up, his parents raised him and his sisters on the foundations of family and faith. He was an Altar Server at Holy Cross Church and enjoyed yearly trips to Mount Desert Island with his family where he hiked every trail there was. He also enjoyed trips with his dad to Howards Camp, learning about history and playing the piano.

As a teenager, Kevin loved to play basketball. He made everlasting friends through South Portland Rec Center where he played for four years and made it to the league championship. Kevin put just as much emphasis on academics as he did into basketball. He graduated from South Portland High School in 2014, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from University of Maine at Orono where he majored in Business and Psychology and was a founding member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He was actively furthering his education to attain his doctorate in neuro sciences.

Outside of school, he enjoyed working at Easy Day and Coppersmith’s, shopping for clothes and shoes to “stay fresh”, and spending time with his friends while listening to 80’s music, especially Billy Joel and Warren Z.

Above all else, Kevin had a love and appreciation for his family and friends. He would greet his family with a big hug and his unmistakable smile. He was the kind of guy that was liked by anyone he met because of his natural charisma that would draw people to him. Kevin’s wonderful sense of humor, calm demeanor, and kind, caring and thoughtful personality will be deeply missed.

Kevin was welcomed into Heaven by his sister, Rebecca; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Delia Sloan.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Sloan of South Portland; a sister, Katelyn and her husband Keith Parsons of South Portland; maternal grandparents, Dianne and Kevin Burns of South Portland; nieces, Delaney, Neave and Eleanor Parsons; girlfriend, Kelly Hanley; great aunt, K.P. Foley of South Portland; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting Hours celebrating Kevin’s remarkable life will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4-7 PM at the , 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland. A reception honoring Kevin will follow at the Funeral Home. To view Kevin’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the charity of their choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous