DRESDEN – Richard Leroy Creamer Sr.,76, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2019 in his home due to kidney failure.

He was born Jan. 31,1943 in Damariscotta to Paul and Esther (Winchenbach) Creamer.

Richard loved to play golf and worked as a worm digger most of his life.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Richard Creamer Jr. and Robert Creamer and his daughter, Esther Creamer; three sisters, Loretta Sosebee, Lorraine Butts, and Esther Creamer.

A small graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com



