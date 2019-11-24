SACO – Colin T. Wormwood, Sr., 77, of Bay Ave. passed away Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Hollis, May 29, 1942 the son of Donald and Ruth Pendleton Wormwood.

Colin, a sometimes mischievous boy, grew up in Camp Ellis where his family operated a restaurant only steps from the breakwater. The Wormwood family moved to Schenectady, N.Y., where he graduated from high school, but the family always returned in summer to Camp Ellis. Eventually, Colin took over the operation of “Wormwood’s” from his mother in 1965 and the restaurant expanded several times under his guidance before closing in 2013.

Wormwood’s became well known for the heaping plates of seafood and cold beer and the long lines of diners waiting. Through the years, professional athletes from the Maine Guides, a minor-league team in Old Orchard Beach, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, were regulars at the restaurant. George Bush, President No. 41 of the United States, was also a patron at Wormwood’s. Colin proudly hung their signed photographs and baseball bats on the wall.

Colin supported local youth and adult sport teams and he cherished the trophies that those teams produced. He also played in, and sponsored, a number of charity golf tournaments that attracted a large field of players to benefit the cause.

He was proud to be the first member at Dunegrass Country Club in Old Orchard Beach. Many good times were had after a round of golf in the clubhouse with the regulars. Colin was also able to play some of the very best gold courses in the United States, including Pebble Beach on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in California.

As a good friend noted, “This is truly the end of an era and the end of a very good guy, who was one of a kind”.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years Lucinda “Cindy” Wormwood of Saco; a son Collin Wormwood, Jr. and Denise of Saco; four step children, Johanna Ward and partner Jerry Lauzon of Winthrop, Jake Ward and wife Susan of Hampden, Martha Wyman and husband Shane of Saco and Christopher Ward of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two sisters, Joan Larochelle of Saco and Dianne Williams of Amesbury, Mass.; four grandchildren, Amanda Lis and partner Miles, Alysia Lis and husband Shawn, Autumn Wormwood and Colin Wormwood III, five step-grandchildren, Anna and Allyson Wyman, Jacob, Samuel and Michael Ward; five great-grandchildren, 1 step great-grandchild; and numerous extended family members.

A private family graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco is entrusted with the arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions

in Colin’s memory,

please consider:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

180 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

