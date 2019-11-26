Aiming for Maine state government to lead by example on energy, Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday signed an executive order directing agencies by February of 2021 to develop and implement a sustainability plan to meet or exceed the state’s carbon reduction goals.

“Big, out-of-state fossil fuel companies have too tight a grip on too many Maine people, forcing us to dig deeper into our pockets to heat our homes, drive our cars, and live our lives,” Mills said in a statement. “Enough is enough.”

Under the order, state government will step up investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy and emissions reductions; promoting health and sustainability in the workplace; and building resilient infrastructure.

The order is the latest bid by Mills and Maine’s Democrat-controlled Legislature to make the state a national leader in combating climate change. Mills addressed the U.N. Climate Action Summit in September, announcing the state’s goals and challenging other states to do the same. It’s a stark reversal of the largely hands-off policies articulated under former Gov. Paul LePage and many Republican lawmakers.

Maine has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2045. It has committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, and by at least 80 percent by 2050. It also seeks to increase its renewable portfolio standard requires — the share of electricity from sources such as wind and solar — to 80 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050.

The initiatives offered by Mills includes:

• Prioritizing energy and fuel efficiency when upgrading building systems, such as lighting, HVAC, water, information technology, appliances and vehicle fleets.

• Installing renewable energy generation and energy storage on state property or procuring energy from low-carbon sources. Mills announced the new executive order at the Blaine House, where solar panels designed to supply 25 percent of the electric demand at the governor’s residence have recently been installed.

• Promoting electric vehicle adoption and installing electric vehicle charging stations on state property. As an example, the Maine Department of Transportation will be installing two electric vehicle charging stations at its Augusta locations and the Department of Administrative and Financial Services has launched an electric vehicle pilot project, ordering five 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus sedans.

• Reducing employees’ vehicle mileage by encouraging video conferencing, as well as commuting by carpool, public transit, bike and foot. The state also will offer preferred parking, bike storage and other incentives to encourage these options.

A new sustainability leadership committee will help develop a baseline of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions and a plan for meeting the new goals. The baseline and plan will be posted online.

The Governor’s Energy Office and the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future will head up the committee, which will include representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection, Efficiency Maine Trust, Department of Administrative and Financial Services and Department of Transportation.

Every two years, the committee will update annual energy use, sources, greenhouse gas emissions, and progress on the plan to the governor, Legislature and public.

