More and more Mainers are dying in the prime of their lives, the result of rising suicide rates, drug overdoses, alcoholism and medical problems such as heart disease, a new study found this week.

The Virginia Commonwealth University study found that deaths among Americans ages 25 to 64 are surging in the Ohio Valley and northern New England in particular.

“We are losing Americans in the prime of their lives,” one of the study’s co-authors, VCU’s Dr. Steven Woolf, said Friday on Twitter.

Between 2010 and 2017, the study published Tuesday in JAMA determined, the midlife mortality rate increased by nearly 21% in Maine, a much faster rate than the nation as a whole. It trailed only three states: New Hampshire, West Virginia and Ohio.

Compared to the 1990s, the study found, working-age adults in the United States are more likely to die before they reach age 65 from causes often cited as “deaths of despair,” but also from an array of organ system diseases, Woolf said in a prepared release.

Mortality rates are up for 35 different causes of death, including strokes and pulmonary disease.

All of it helps explain why life expectancy in the U.S. has slipped for three years in a row, bucking a long-term trend toward longer lives that began at least 120 years ago.

Woolf said the trend toward increasing mortality reaches back several decades when life expectancy increases in the U.S. started to fall behind the gains in other wealthy countries.

Life expectancy stalled in the U.S. in 2011 and began falling five years ago. Maine’s peak life expectancy came in 2012, when it hit 79.2 years. Five years later, it was down to 78.7, according to federal government statistics cited in the study’s supplemental data.

“The notion that U.S. death rates are increasing for working-age adults is particularly disturbing because it is not happening like this in other countries,” Woolf said in the prepared release. “This is a distinctly American phenomenon.”

It has hit especially hard in the three northern New England states, as well as Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, the study found.

“As a group, rural U.S. counties experienced larger increases in all-cause midlife mortality,” the study said.

The study found that working-age mortality since 2010 occurred most sharply among women and adults without a high school diploma and hit hardest in places slammed by economic changes in recent decades.

The difficulty of finding good jobs and other socioeconomic factors played a role in the rising mortality, the study found.

The study said the implications of its findings are broad.

They affect “working-age adults and thus employers, the economy, health care, and national security. The trends also affect children, whose parents are more likely to die in midlife and whose own health could be at risk when they reach that age, or sooner,” it said.

The authors also pointed out that “recent data suggest that all-cause mortality rates are increasing among those aged 15 to 19 years and 20 to 24 years” as well, suggesting the problem isn’t likely to go away soon.

The authors, Woolf and Heidi Schoomaker, said that efforts to improve health “seem warranted, such as policies to promote education, increase household income, invest in communities, and expand access to health care, affordable housing, and transportation.”

“The increase in mortality from substance abuse, suicides, and organ system diseases argues for strengthening of behavioral health services and the capacity of health systems to manage chronic diseases,” they said.

