Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease service/office space located in a high-profile spot on Route 1 in Scarborough.

This complex currently houses the Scarborough Fire and Police Departments and will be vacated and available in March 2020. The Fire Station with 8,000± SF is perfect for converting into a restaurant and/or microbrewery. The Police Station, with 12,000 to 13,000± SF, offers plenty of space for medical, office or flex use and adaptable for many different business needs. Ample on-site parking provides space for employees and customers.

The new owners also plan significant upgrades to the site and plan to add a residential condo building on the back lot.

This property has seven overhead bays originally built for fire truck parking and vehicle maintenance—four large, open ones in the front, three with overhead doors in the back. There is an elevator in the Police building to access the 2nd floor.

The natural gas and hot water heating system has multiple zones to help maintain energy efficiency in this large complex. Air conditioning is supplied by rooftop units and the property has a full-building generator.

Located in busy Oak Hill, where Gorham and Black Point Roads intersect, this property sees 28,870± VPD pass by. There are dozens of businesses within a mile radius that draw people for daily errands and outings– grocery stores, coffee shops and top-rated restaurants along with drug stores, gas stations and banks.

The property at 246 US Route 1, Scarborough is offered for lease by Peter Harrington, broker at Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact him at 207-773-0088 (direct line); 207-318-8888 (cell); or [email protected]. Visit: www.malonecb.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »