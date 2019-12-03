Santa Hustle 5K to benefit Easterseals Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND — This year’s annual Santa Hustle Maine 5K on Dec. 8 will benefit Easterseals Maine, an organization dedicated to providing exceptional services for people with disabilities or special needs and their families. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and starts at 8 a.m. at The Maine Mall.

Join participants dressed as Santa as they make the trek, rain/snow or shine. Registration costs $49.75 through Dec. 7 and $60 on race day. Throughout the 5K course there will be cookie and candy stations, followed by a party that includes awards, medals for top finishers and, of course, milk and cookies.

“Santa Hustle creates a magical experience over the holidays, and it really has something for everyone,” said race series founder Aaron Del Mar in a press release.

Santa Hustle races take place across the country and can also be participated in virtually from Dec. 1-31. For more information or to register visit santahustle.com/maine, call 847-829-4536 or email [email protected] Volunteers are also needed, as Santa’s elves are needed to distribute packets, hand out snacks and check gear during the event.

Benefits

The Wireless Zone Toys for Tots: Drop off toys at 20 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham, at the in-store box through the end of the holiday season.

Coats and Toys for Kids: Through Dec. 31. All Bangor Savings Bank locations are drop-off locations during regular business hours. Donate gently used or new coats. Local Hannaford, Shaw’s and Pratt-Abbott locations also serve as drop-off spots.

Friday 12/6

First Friday Art Walk Holiday Sale: 5-8 p.m. Handcrafted Haitian art sale, all proceeds go toward providing health care in North Haiti. Portland Regional Chamber, 443 Congress St., Portland. Free.

Toys for Tots Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Bring a new unwrapped toy or donate cash or gift cards. Stars & Stripes Brewing Company, 8 Varney Road, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 12/7

Brunswick Jr. High School Tree Sale: 8-11 a.m. Benefits BJHS Music. Freshly cut trees and wreaths for sale, community bake sale, live music. BJHS, 65 Columbia Ave., Brunswick.

Festival of Greens Holiday Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Benefits the Bath Garden Club. Winter Street Center, 880 Washington St.

Portland Press Herald Toy Fund: 1-2 p.m. Donation-based yoga flow class with live music to benefit the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. Freeport Yoga Company, 81 Bow St., Freeport. facebook.com/PressHeraldToyFund.

Christmas Toy Drive Party: 6 p.m. Benefits local children in need. Bring new, unwrapped toys to donate. Everyn’s Tavern, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland. To adopt a family or make a donation, call Liz at 767-4243.

Sunday 12/8

Fundraising Craft & Vendor Show West Bath Fire: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All table, raffle proceeds and concession profits will benefit West Bath Fire Dept in various needs. West Bath Fire Station, 192 State Road, Bath. Free.

Dining Out

Friday 12/6

Annual Holiday Tea: 1-2 p.m. Light refreshments, warm conversation and pleasant company. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. Free, facebook.com/freeportcommunitylibrary.

Saturday 12/7

Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon. Free, lisbonumchurch.org.

Fairs & Festivals

Christmas Marketplace: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. barmillscommunitychurch.org/christmas-events.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest: Friday, Dec. 6-Dec. 8. Most events are free. Visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com/ for details.

Festival of Trees: Dec 7-14. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Free. Visit westbrookfestivaloftrees.com for daily hours.

Thursday 12/5

Knightville Holiday Stroll – Meet the Artists, 4:30-7 p.m., CIA Cafe, 72 Ocean St., South Portland. Free.

Friday 12/6

Mid Coast Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday and seasonal items and baked goods. Mid Coast Hospital Café, 123 Medical Center Drive, Brunswick.

Saturday 12/7

Ye Old Fashioned Christmas Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland. Free.

Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lyman Moore Middle School, 171 Auburn St., Portland. Free, facebook.com/LymanMooreMiddleSchool.

St. Augustine Christmas Fair and Silent Auction: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saco Grange, 168 North St., Saco. Visit staugustine-aca.org or call Val at 860-237-1874 for more information.

Christmas Craft Fair and Haddock Chowder Luncheon: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. Email [email protected] for more information. Free, bluepointchurch.org.

Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Congregational Church of South Portland, 301 Cottage Road. Handicapped accessible.

Sparkles Christmas Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saint Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.

Partners for World Health International Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Partners for World Health, 40 Walch Drive, Portland. Free, partnersforworldhealth.org.

Holiday Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by North Yarmouth Academy. North Yarmouth Academy’s gymnasium, 154 Main St., and Safford Center cafeteria, 148 Main St., Yarmouth.

An Old Fashioned Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kickoff to Scandinavian Weekend. St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 515 Woodford Street, Portland. Free.

Celebration by the Sea: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tree lighting, Santa & Mrs. Claus, arts and crafts, 1 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach. Free, oldorchardbeachmaine.com.

Tree Lighting Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Centennial Hall, 928 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell Historic Park. For more information call Becky at 833-6159.

Music

Friday 12/6

“Let It Ring!” Maine Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., seasonal classics, sacred and secular, First Parish, 425 Congress St., Portland, $17-$20, squareup.com.

Yuletide Celebration, 7:30 p.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave., Portland Community Chorus features Bach and Irving Berlin, traditional English carols and contemporary music.

Saturday 12/7

Holiday Concert: 2 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Benefits Harpswell Aging at Home, freewill offering.

Band & Choral Concert – Music for a Season of Hope,2 p.m., New Horizons Adult Concert Band of Greater Portland’s “Music for a Season of Hope,” St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 515 Woodford St., Portland. Free, www.soaringwindsmusic.com.

Monday 12/9

“A Winter Concert,” Deering High School Music Department, 6:30 p.m., Deering High School Auditorium, 370 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, www.portlandschools.org.

Thursday 12/12

Eileen Ivers’ A Joyful Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Grammy award-winning Irish fiddler, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath.

Casco Bay Tummlers Holiday Show, 7 p.m., Klezmer Band, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $12.

Royal River Chorus Holiday Concert, 6:30 p.m., Two Sweet Adeline quartets, Flashpoint! and A Touch of Magic, will also perform at The Highlands, 30 Governor’s Way, Topsham. Free, www.royalriver.org.

Theater/Dance

Friday & Saturday, 12/6-7

Naughty & Nice, A Holiday Burlesque Review, 9:30 p.m., Empire Live Events, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10-$15.

Saturday 12/7

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” 10:30 a.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Friday 12/13

BaHaHa Humbug Comedy Show, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $12, www.explorefrontier.com.

