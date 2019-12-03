There are several chances to give blood in the southern Midcoast this month. Donation opportunities are available at the following locations:
Brunswick
Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Parkview Adventist Medical Center, 329 Maine St.
Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lowes Brunswick, 250 Bath Road
Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mason United 8, 65 Baribeau Drive
Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brunswick Downtown Association Visitor Center, 16 Station Ave.
Freeport
Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St.
Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nordica Theatre, 1 Freeport Village Station Suite 130 S
Bath
Dec. 11, 1-6 p.m. Saint Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St.
Dec. 27, 1-6 p.m., Regional Career & Technical Center, Morse High School, 826 High St.
Bowdoin
Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St.
Topsham
Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way
Dec. 16, 1-6 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way
Dec. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stantec Consulting, 30 Park Drive
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
