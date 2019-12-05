BIDDEFORD – Marcella “Marcy” Benedict, 80, of 100 Saco Falls Way, Biddeford, Maine, passed peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Marcy’s vitality, spirit and strength will be greatly missed by her family and all those who had the opportunity to know her.

For complete obituary please go to www.dcpate.com

A private event will be scheduled in the New Year for the family and friends.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, Saco-Buxton, are entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers,

those who choose are encouraged to donate to:

Ever After

Mustang Rescue,

463 West St.

Biddeford, ME 04005

(207)284-7721

http://www.mustangrescue.org/. This local organization encompasses Marcy’s love and protection of animals.

