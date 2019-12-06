WISCASSET – The Ledges Inn in Wiscasset Village has been closed to the public for several years, but during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, its doors open again for a seasonal holiday tea event.

Visitors can take in the history while enjoying a tea break from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7.

The Inn’s front parlors will be decorated for the holiday with greens, garlands and candles in the windows.

“It will be beautiful and elegant,” said event organizer Michelle Peele. As one enters the inn, the formal parlor on the right, formerly the main dining room with a large bay window and fireplace, will be the tea room.

Volunteers from the Wiscasset Congregational Church will be preparing and serving the menu of finger sandwiches, sweet items and warm beverages. The menu is fixed with a cost of $10 per person.

Today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live music for tea room guests will be provided by the mother-daughter duet of Lisa Truesdell on flute and Julia Truesdell on clarinet. They’ll be followed by keyboardist Terry Heller playing holiday favorites, including requests, from 1-3 p.m.

On Saturday, in addition to the holiday tea, families are invited to stop into The Ledges for visits with Santa and Fritz the Reindeer-Dog, who will both be stationed in the formal parlor/dining room to the left of the front hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Fritz will pose for family photos.

Meanwhile, in the tea room, diners will enjoy the music of Jonathan Waldo playing classical guitar and oud, accompanied by Heather MacLeod on penny whistle, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Suki Flanagan on harp, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The landmark Ledges Inn was built in 1845 in the Greek Revival style. It features fireplaces, high ceilings, and anaglypta (embossed wallcovering) wainscoting details. It will host the Snow Ball on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 7-10 p.m.

All proceeds from the Holiday Tea will be used by the Wiscasset Congregational Church to further its community support programs. For more information about the holiday tea, contact Peele at (910) 691-7599 or Sarah Whitfield at [email protected]

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

