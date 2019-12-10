Southern Maine Community College is holding two On-the-Spot Acceptance Days allowing prospective students to complete the entire admissions process for the Spring Semester in a single visit.

SMCC’s South Portland Campus and Midcoast Campus in Brunswick will be open for extended hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for On-the-Spot Acceptance Days on Thursday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Students can complete their application for free, take their placement tests if needed, start the financial aid process and sign up for new student orientation, where they will register for classes. Prospective students should bring proof of high school graduation (high school diploma, final high school transcript, or GED/HiSET); transfer students should bring official college transcripts in a sealed envelope. No appointment is necessary.

The Admissions Office is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for students to apply for free. Spring Semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 13.

For more information about applying to SMCC and On-the-Spot Acceptance Day, visit www.smccME.edu/onthespot or contact the Admissions Office at [email protected] or 207-741-5800.

