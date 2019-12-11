SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust will hold its annual meeting at 7:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the McKernan Center, on the Southern Maine Community College campus. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Email [email protected] for more information.
During the annual meeting, the land trust will discuss its goals and activities, honor volunteers that have made significant contributions and elect officers and new members of the Board of Directors. This year’s meeting will feature a presentation on the history of the organization, along with a review of its major accomplishments in 2019.
In addition, the trust will also announce a new volunteer recognition program, and announce the winner of the new Tom Blake Leadership Award, which will be given to honor outstanding leadership, mentoring and creativity in support of the Land Trust’s mission.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Chronic stress, pain and injury caused death of Marissa Kennedy, expert testifies
-
Nation & World
House Judiciary panel to debate articles of impeachment against Trump tonight
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick college gallery tells visual tales of lives of Africans in America
-
Business
Fed lets interest rates stand, and forecasts expect no change in 2020
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth holds tree lighting