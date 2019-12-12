PORTLAND – Doris B. Sears, 92, of Portland, died peacefully in her sleep at Ledgeview Assisted living in Cumberland Foreside, on Dec. 9, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on Nov. 22, 1927, in Biddeford, Maine, to Raymond and Marie (Dewitt) Wakefield.

At a young age, she moved to Munjoy Hill in Portland where she attended Portland schools. She grew up across the street from the love of her life, Warren D. Sears Jr., whom she married in 1945 upon his return from World War II.

She had a few small jobs over the years with finally retiring from National Semiconductor in 1976. In 1985, when Warren retired from the American Can company, they moved to Florida for the winter months. They returned in 2007 to stay in Maine year round.

She was very social and had acquired many great friendships over the years. She loved doing crafts of all types, especially ceramics, painting and crochet. She enjoyed reading and making puzzles. She also enjoyed watching game shows on TV, especially “Wheel of Fortune”, to which she knew just about every answer before anyone else. She was known as the “Bingo queen” in the family, winning just about every time she went. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family, she will always be our “queen”.

She is survived by: son, Warren “kip” Sears and his wife, Sue, of Windham, daughter, Judy Kopetski and her husband, Tim, of Lyman; grandsons, Ryan Sears, Joshua, Kane and Scott Kopetski and Brett Castner; granddaughter, Tanya Benoit; great-grandsons, Dawson, Damon and Scottie Benoit; great-grandaughters, Danica Benoit and Ellie Sears; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend gratitude to all the Staff and nurses at Ledgeview Assisted Living. Their endless love, support, companionship and above all, the excellent care given to our mother and grandmother over the last 2 ½ years.

A celebration of life will take place from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A family burial will take place the following morning, Monday December 16, at Arlington Cemetery in Windham at 11 a.m. To express condolences or to participate in Doris’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

