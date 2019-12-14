WATERBORO – Paul Warren Berry, 77, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

He was born in Westbrook on Feb. 17, 1942, the son of the late Ralph and Marion (Johnson) Berry.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Most recently, Paul was employed as a bus driver for Custom Coach. He will always be remembered for his dedication and volunteering at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. Paul was also a longtime Freemason and was a member of Arion Lodge #162 in Lyman and Orchard Lodge #215 in Old Orchard Beach where he was a Past Master.

He is survived by his siblings, Donald Berry and his wife, Sandra, Allen Berry and his wife, Janet, Morris Berry and his wife, Jolene, Arneta Berry, and Eric Berry; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday Dec. 16 from 2-3 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. At 3 p.m., there will be Masonic and U.S. Army Honors at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

