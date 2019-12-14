WESTBROOK – Lawrence E. Tedford died unexpectedly Dec. 10, 2019, at MMC emergency department. He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Westbrook, Maine, the son of the late Lloyd E. and Virginia Marie (York) Tedford. He graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1967. After graduation he served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He later married the late Nancy J. (Bergeron) they were married 14 years, raising their family until January 1988, when she passed he became mother and father. In 1995, he met Carol (Melanson Towle). They were married in 1996 for 23 years. They enjoyed traveling, cruising to many of the Caribbean Islands. Most memorable was their trip to Aruba and Hawaii. Larry was a true family man. He really enjoyed his 10 grandchildren, often teasing them to get a stir out of them. In the summer, he enjoyed camping and yard work Monday, Wednesday, Friday. He would enjoy water aerobics and the many people who participated at the community center. He could be quite the character, putting smiles on peoples faces. Everyone that knew him, loved him. One of his proud moments was to tell people that he got the award for perfect attendance all his high school years. He was employed by the City of Westbrook for several years, before working as a foreman for SD Warren, Sappi, Spinnaker. His later years were employed at NEPW where he retired. He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife; sister, Rose Wilkinson; and stepdaughter, Rachael Smith. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Melanson Towle) Tedford; his daughter, Jennifer Hayward and her husband, Chris ; daughter, Elizabeth Tedford and husband, John O’Connor; stepdaughter, Angela Bilodeau and her husband, John; son-in-law, Darren; 10 grandchildren, Sullivan, Tatum, Simon Hayward, Lily and Eva Tedford, Milo O’Connor, Lauren Kilton, Logan Smith, Natalie, Lindsay Bilodeau; sisters, Linda Pettis and husband, Paul; Sue Small and husband, Philip, and Jane Tedford; several nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles. Visiting will be held 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, with a service at 12 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. Interment will be held at afterward at Woodlawn Cemetery. To express condolences or participate in Larry Joe’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous